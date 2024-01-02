Insight into Dragon Lee's Withdrawal from 2024 NXT New Year’s Evil Special

In a recent development, Dragon Lee has been removed from the lineup for the 2024 WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. Lee explained the situation in a statement, saying, “Feliz año nuevo! Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night.”

Mike Johnson from PWInsider provided further insights into Lee's visa complications. According to Johnson, "We are told that there are no imminent issues with Dragon Lee’s new work visa for WWE in the United States and that it has been approved, except that due to the holidays, it did not arrive in time for him to travel back to the United States in order to work NXT New Year’s Evil. We are told that Lee is expected back in the States relatively soon and could even be back as soon as Friday’s Smackdown. It’s just a matter of the visa being physically in his hands.”