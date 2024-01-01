Triple H to Make Major Announcement

The WWE Preview Special 2024 is set to air on Peacock this Thursday night at 8/7c. The announcement was made during the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW on Monday night.

The upcoming special show, as highlighted in the advertisement, will feature a significant announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Additionally, CM Punk is scheduled to make a special appearance.

Viewers can also look forward to seeing WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov, and Montez Ford in the special.