Triple H to Make Major Announcement

The WWE Preview Special 2024 is set to air on Peacock this Thursday night at 8/7c. The announcement was made during the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW on Monday night.
The upcoming special show, as highlighted in the advertisement, will feature a significant announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Additionally, CM Punk is scheduled to make a special appearance.
Viewers can also look forward to seeing WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov, and Montez Ford in the special.
.#WWE announces WWE Preview Special 2024 for this Thursday at 8/7c on @Peacock, with Triple H making a "big announcement," plus a special appearance by #CMPunk and more ... #WWERaw #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/ar3hTV09fo— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) January 2, 2024
⚡ The Rock Crashes Jinder Mahal's Controversial WWE RAW Segment
After much anticipation, the mystery former WWE Champion hinted at by Triple H finally revealed himself on Monday Night Raw. Emerging to a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 10:05PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com