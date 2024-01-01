WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H to Make Major Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

The WWE Preview Special 2024 is set to air on Peacock this Thursday night at 8/7c. The announcement was made during the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW on Monday night.

The upcoming special show, as highlighted in the advertisement, will feature a significant announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Additionally, CM Punk is scheduled to make a special appearance.

Viewers can also look forward to seeing WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov, and Montez Ford in the special.

The Rock Crashes Jinder Mahal's Controversial WWE RAW Segment

After much anticipation, the mystery former WWE Champion hinted at by Triple H finally revealed himself on Monday Night Raw. Emerging to a [...]

