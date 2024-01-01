The Rock Crashes Jinder Mahal's Controversial WWE RAW Segment

After much anticipation, the mystery former WWE Champion hinted at by Triple H finally revealed himself on Monday Night Raw.

Emerging to a chorus of boos, Jinder Mahal stepped into the ring, confirming he was the teased ex-champion. The crowd, having hoped for a different superstar, expressed their disappointment vocally. Mahal lashed out at the audience, criticizing their divisiveness, which he attributed to the current state of politics and news, rife with ignorance and misinformation. He proclaimed that the United States, once a superpower, had become a laughingstock, vowing to be the unifying force. His remarks about the United States only intensified the audience's disapproval.

In a twist that heightened the drama, The Rock made his entrance, interrupting Mahal.

The Rock electrifies the arena, engaging the audience in a dual chant of "Day 1" and "Douchebag," labeling Mahal as the "Day 1 Douchebag." He then humorously tweaks the U.S. National Anthem, humorously insinuating Mahal's lack of courage.

The segment reaches a climax as The Rock, after a surprise attack by Mahal, delivers his iconic spinebuster and People's Elbow, much to the delight of the fans. His charismatic presence and performance are as entertaining as ever.

Wrapping up, The Rock grabs the microphone for a final quip, playfully debating whether to join the bar or sit at "The Head of the Table," sending the crowd into a frenzy. The commentators and camera work on the broadcast amplify this moment, leading into a commercial break with high energy.