Unforeseen Incident Halts WWE RAW Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a match featuring Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser took an unexpected turn. The match, which had been unfolding smoothly, was abruptly interrupted.

The cause of the sudden halt was Giovanni Vinci experiencing an issue on the apron, leading to immediate attention from ringside medical staff. This situation prompted the referee to decisively end the match.

As a result of this unforeseen incident, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso were declared the victors by referee stoppage. Commentator Michael Cole emphasized repeatedly the organization's commitment to the safety of its talent. The specifics of Giovanni Vinci's condition remain unclear, but it was serious enough to warrant the match's termination.

Post-match, Giovanni Vinci was seen exiting the arena under his own power.


