Update on Charlotte Flair's Injury Status

Charlotte Flair is currently out of action due to an injury sustained during her recent WWE SmackDown match against Asuka. Although she managed to finish the match, assistance was required for her to exit the ring. It is suspected that Flair also endured a strained neck during the encounter.
Additionally, Flair is scheduled for surgery to address a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, injuries she incurred in the December 8 episode of SmackDown. Her recovery period is estimated to be around nine months.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is an expectation that Flair will undergo the surgical procedure this week.
