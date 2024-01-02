WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Raquel Rodriguez Diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2024

Raquel Rodriguez Diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed on her Instagram that she has been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), a condition that has significantly impacted her daily activities, including her passion for working out and wrestling. She expressed that her family has been an invaluable source of support during this challenging time. Rodriguez plans to share more information as she gains a deeper understanding of her condition.

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome is described as a disorder characterized by repeated episodes of anaphylaxis-like symptoms. These symptoms include hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea, triggered by the release of high levels of mast cell mediators.

We extend our heartfelt wishes to Raquel Rodriguez.

Triple H to Make Major Announcement

The WWE Preview Special 2024 is set to air on Peacock this Thursday night at 8/7c. The announcement was made during the annual WWE Day 1 spe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 11:25PM


Tags: #wwe #raquel rodriguez

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85481/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π