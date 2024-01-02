Raquel Rodriguez Diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed on her Instagram that she has been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), a condition that has significantly impacted her daily activities, including her passion for working out and wrestling. She expressed that her family has been an invaluable source of support during this challenging time. Rodriguez plans to share more information as she gains a deeper understanding of her condition.
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome is described as a disorder characterized by repeated episodes of anaphylaxis-like symptoms. These symptoms include hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea, triggered by the release of high levels of mast cell mediators.
We extend our heartfelt wishes to Raquel Rodriguez.
