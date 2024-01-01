WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

CM Punk Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW Broadcast

As WWE's Monday Night Raw: Day 1 special in San Diego, CA, unfolded, an announcement was made. Next week's show will mark the much-anticipated return of "The Best in the World," CM Punk.

This revelation was made official with a striking graphic during this week's broadcast.

CM Punk is reportedly backstage at tonight's RAW but is not expected to appear.

Unforeseen Incident Halts WWE RAW Match

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a match featuring Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser took an unexpecte [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 09:17PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85477/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π