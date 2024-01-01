CM Punk Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW Broadcast

As WWE's Monday Night Raw: Day 1 special in San Diego, CA, unfolded, an announcement was made. Next week's show will mark the much-anticipated return of "The Best in the World," CM Punk.

This revelation was made official with a striking graphic during this week's broadcast.

CM Punk is reportedly backstage at tonight's RAW but is not expected to appear.

CM PUNK IS BACK ON RAW NEXT WEEK! ⚡#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/RW8kWRsk5q — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 2, 2024