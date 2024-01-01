WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ric Flair Comments on the Current Political Atmosphere in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Ric Flair Comments on the Current Political Atmosphere in WWE

Ric Flair recently joined Charly Arnoldt on Outkick for a comprehensive interview discussing various aspects of professional wrestling.

In the conversation, Flair, known as "The Nature Boy," shared his insights on the current dynamics of the wrestling industry.

"I like the fact that the kids make a lot of money,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Unlike myself, they are more conscious because of the people around them and the culture being different of taking care of their money, paying taxes on time, stuff like that. It’s really corporate now, and I dressed the part, but I could never think like that. I don’t have the patience. AEW, very professional, it’s an easier pace. There are politics everywhere in the world, but the WWE right now is very political."

When asked to elaborate on why he thinks WWE has become so political, Flair added, “I don’t know. The fight for control. Everybody wants to run WWE. I liked the way Vince ran it. For better or worse, everybody knew where they stood more than they do now. Social media is out of control with stories. You don’t even know what’s real anymore."

Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to Hold Key Meetings Amidst Major WWE Production Shift

Today marks a significant moment for WWE as they launch the new year with a special Day 1-themed episode of Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 03:50PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85475/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π