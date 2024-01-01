Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to Hold Key Meetings Amidst Major WWE Production Shift

Today marks a significant moment for WWE as they launch the new year with a special Day 1-themed episode of Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.
This episode also signifies a historic change in WWE's TV production, as it will be the first without Kevin Dunn's involvement following his departure from the company.
Dave Meltzer shared on Twitter about an important meeting scheduled for today. He tweeted, “Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have a meeting Noon in San Diego with the media team and at 12:30 p.m Pacific with the talent. This may be related to Kevin Dunn leaving, who was gone as of midnight last night.”
⚡ The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE departure
Kevin Dunn recently announced his departure from WWE, marking the end of an era for one of the company's most pivotal and influential figure [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2023 09:49AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com