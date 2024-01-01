WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to Hold Key Meetings Amidst Major WWE Production Shift

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to Hold Key Meetings Amidst Major WWE Production Shift

Today marks a significant moment for WWE as they launch the new year with a special Day 1-themed episode of Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

This episode also signifies a historic change in WWE's TV production, as it will be the first without Kevin Dunn's involvement following his departure from the company.

Dave Meltzer shared on Twitter about an important meeting scheduled for today. He tweeted, “Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have a meeting Noon in San Diego with the media team and at 12:30 p.m Pacific with the talent. This may be related to Kevin Dunn leaving, who was gone as of midnight last night.”

The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE departure

Kevin Dunn recently announced his departure from WWE, marking the end of an era for one of the company's most pivotal and influential figure [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2023 09:49AM


Tags: #wwe #nick khan #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85472/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π