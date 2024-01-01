Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to Hold Key Meetings Amidst Major WWE Production Shift

Today marks a significant moment for WWE as they launch the new year with a special Day 1-themed episode of Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

This episode also signifies a historic change in WWE's TV production, as it will be the first without Kevin Dunn's involvement following his departure from the company.

Dave Meltzer shared on Twitter about an important meeting scheduled for today. He tweeted, “Nick Khan and Paul Levesque have a meeting Noon in San Diego with the media team and at 12:30 p.m Pacific with the talent. This may be related to Kevin Dunn leaving, who was gone as of midnight last night.”