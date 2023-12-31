The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE departure

Kevin Dunn recently announced his departure from WWE, marking the end of an era for one of the company's most pivotal and influential figures.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has reported conversations with numerous surprised WWE talents, who were unaware of the recent developments. According to some within WWE, it's believed that the responsibilities of Dunn's position will be distributed, as various individuals have been trained in different facets of his role.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the matter:

“He will be done officially tomorrow at midnight [January 1] like a lot of other contracts that are up at the end of the year and not being renewed. The word would be retirement, you know? But look, when [Paul] Levesque came in, there were, essentially, when Levesque came in….Kevin Dunn for years, for years, I was told, essentially, like, ‘As long as Vince is there, Kevin Dunn will be there. And when Vince is gone, Kevin Dunn will be gone and Paul Levesque will bring in somebody else.’ And then when Vince was gone the first time in July, it was kind of like, and Kevin Dunn was not the only name, you know, I mean, there's several names that were told to me and, I go like, 'Does that mean Kevin Dunn's gone? Does that mean the other people are gone?’ For stock reasons, the idea of Paul coming in and emptying out a lot of people at once would not go well, stock market-wise, so it's going to be a slow process this will happen, but it will be one at a time, and it will not be soon. Then Vince got back into power. So now Vince does not have that power. And it was the end of the year.”

“I mean, he's a wealthy, wealthy man and, you know, so whatever. So he'll be done in the wrestling business. And we'll see when the new production comes in if we notice a difference. I mean, we'll see. But he's done now. Yeah, officially.”