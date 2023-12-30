Kevin Dunn Exits WWE

Kevin Dunn, a long-serving WWE executive, is set to exit the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Dunn, who holds the titles of Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution at WWE, has announced his departure.

The report indicates that Dunn communicated his decision to leave around the week of Christmas. Having joined WWE in 1984, Dunn's tenure spans over three decades, initially brought on board by Vince McMahon, who is now the Executive Chairman.

PWInsider's sources suggest that Dunn's responsibilities within WWE will likely be divided among several individuals.

As of the latest updates, Dunn's profile continues to be featured on the WWE corporate website.