WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Kevin Dunn Exits WWE

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Dec 30, 2023

Kevin Dunn Exits WWE

Kevin Dunn, a long-serving WWE executive, is set to exit the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Dunn, who holds the titles of Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution at WWE, has announced his departure.

The report indicates that Dunn communicated his decision to leave around the week of Christmas. Having joined WWE in 1984, Dunn's tenure spans over three decades, initially brought on board by Vince McMahon, who is now the Executive Chairman.

PWInsider's sources suggest that Dunn's responsibilities within WWE will likely be divided among several individuals.

As of the latest updates, Dunn's profile continues to be featured on the WWE corporate website.

Triple H Hints at Major Surprise for WWE RAW Day 1

Triple H recently addressed the swirling rumors on Twitter about a potential return of a former WWE Champion on the upcoming Monday Night Ra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2023 01:08PM

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin dunn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85451/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π