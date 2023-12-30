Triple H Hints at Major Surprise for WWE RAW Day 1

Triple H recently addressed the swirling rumors on Twitter about a potential return of a former WWE Champion on the upcoming Monday Night Raw. While he neither confirmed nor denied these speculations, he encouraged fans to keep watching. This follows an initial report by Fightful Select about WWE's efforts to bring back a former champion who is currently not part of the roster. However, the identity of this individual remains a mystery.

One name that seems unlikely to be the surprise return is Mercedes Mone. According to Fightful Select, negotiations between WWE and Mone have broken down, with insiders believing she will soon be seen elsewhere. As for the anticipated return on Monday, there are no clear indications about who it might be.

