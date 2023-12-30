WWE Superstar Shotzi Ties the Knot in Las Vegas

WWE SmackDown sensation Shotzi has just announced her marriage on Instagram. The impromptu wedding took place in Las Vegas, right before a WWE live event in the city. Sharing her excitement, Shotzi posted, "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!"

Following the nuptials, Shotzi is set to return to work, continuing her recent tag team matches alongside Bianca Belair against Bayley and IYO SKY. This year has been particularly successful for her, as she's seen a significant rise in her career, gaining more prominence on television.

Best wishes to the newlyweds.