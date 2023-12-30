WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Superstar Shotzi Ties the Knot in Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2023

WWE Superstar Shotzi Ties the Knot in Las Vegas

WWE SmackDown sensation Shotzi has just announced her marriage on Instagram. The impromptu wedding took place in Las Vegas, right before a WWE live event in the city. Sharing her excitement, Shotzi posted, "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!"

Following the nuptials, Shotzi is set to return to work, continuing her recent tag team matches alongside Bianca Belair against Bayley and IYO SKY. This year has been particularly successful for her, as she's seen a significant rise in her career, gaining more prominence on television.

Best wishes to the newlyweds.

WWE Efforts to Re-Sign Major Star Unsuccessful as Talks Break Down

According to Fightful Select, negotiations between WWE and Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks, have ceased without reaching an a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2023 12:56PM


Tags: #wwe #shotzi #shotzi blackheart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85448/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π