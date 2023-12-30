WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Efforts to Re-Sign Major Star Unsuccessful as Talks Break Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2023

According to Fightful Select, negotiations between WWE and Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks, have ceased without reaching an agreement. The discussions were reportedly amicable, but failed to culminate in a mutually acceptable deal. WWE insiders assert that the organization decided to end the talks. Notably, Fightful Select previously mentioned that Banks' financial expectations exceeded the amount Charlotte Flair is receiving under her new contract, indicating Banks' high market value. The exact reasons for the negotiation breakdown with WWE remain uncertain.

Furthermore, Fightful Select mentioned that another source within WWE anticipated Banks' imminent appearance in a different wrestling promotion, though the specific destination was not disclosed.

Tags: #wwe #mercedes mone #sasha banks

