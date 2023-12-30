WWE Efforts to Re-Sign Major Star Unsuccessful as Talks Break Down

According to Fightful Select, negotiations between WWE and Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks, have ceased without reaching an agreement. The discussions were reportedly amicable, but failed to culminate in a mutually acceptable deal. WWE insiders assert that the organization decided to end the talks. Notably, Fightful Select previously mentioned that Banks' financial expectations exceeded the amount Charlotte Flair is receiving under her new contract, indicating Banks' high market value. The exact reasons for the negotiation breakdown with WWE remain uncertain.

Furthermore, Fightful Select mentioned that another source within WWE anticipated Banks' imminent appearance in a different wrestling promotion, though the specific destination was not disclosed.