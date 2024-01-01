WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Khan and The Rock Seen Together in Southern California Before 'Day 1' RAW Episode in San Diego

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was present in Pasadena, CA, for the recent ESPN College Gameday event. Notably, Pasadena is a short drive from San Diego, the host city for tonight's RAW episode. WWE President Nick Khan was seen alongside The Rock, sparking widespread online speculation about a potential appearance by The Rock on RAW.

It has been previously mentioned that WWE is keen on featuring an unnamed "former WWE Champion" on RAW, a rumor that Triple H has acknowledged. However, as of now, there's no official confirmation regarding who will make an appearance on the show.

The last time The Rock made an appearance on WWE programming was during the WWE Smackdown episode on September 15th, 2023.

Speculation Rises Over Mystery WWE Champion Appearance on Tonight's RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to be a significant event, taking place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, with a special Day 1 theme.

