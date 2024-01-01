Speculation Rises Over Mystery WWE Champion Appearance on Tonight's RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to be a significant event, taking place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, with a special Day 1 theme.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select initially reported that WWE was close to confirming a guest appearance by a former WWE Champion. This news was further teased by Triple H on Twitter, urging fans to "stay tuned."

The exact definition of "WWE Champion" in this context remains unclear, but it's generally believed not to refer to titles like the former Hardcore Champion.

Sources indicate that as of early afternoon, even WWE's talent and creative teams were in the dark about the identity of this mystery guest, who is slated for a full segment in the middle of the show.

It has been confirmed that Mercedes Mone won't be the surprise guest, following recent unsuccessful negotiations with WWE. Interestingly, The Rock was spotted in Pasadena for College Gameday, a location not too far from the RAW venue. This is reminiscent of The Rock's last WWE appearance on SmackDown, which coincided with his presence at a College Gameday event.