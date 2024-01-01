WWE Shakes Up SmackDown's Announce Team Configuration

WWE is once again shaking up its commentary teams.

The last alteration occurred in August when Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were designated as Raw's commentators. Cole also continued on SmackDown, accompanied by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. According to PWInsider, the latest buzz within WWE suggests a shift to two-person announce teams across the board, signaling the end of Cole's time on SmackDown.

Viewers of tonight's Raw, themed as the Day 1 edition, will see Cole and Barrett at the commentary desk. For this Friday's SmackDown, which carries the New Year's Resolution theme, the commentary team will consist of Patrick and Graves.