Elijah Emerges: Former WWE Star Elias Rebrands and Resurfaces in Intriguing New Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Elijah, previously known in WWE as Elias, has unveiled a new video on his personal social media platforms. This cinematic piece features The Drifter journeying across a mysterious terrain, engaging in a symbolic act of burying himself, followed by a rebirth. In this new avatar, he introduces himself as Elijah, signaling a renewed and impactful return to the professional wrestling scene.

Important Note About Kevin Dunn's Exit from WWE

Recent reports shed light on Kevin Dunn's departure from WWE. According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Dunn is retiring rather than being f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 10:14AM


Tags: #wwe #elijah #elias

