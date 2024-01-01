Elijah Emerges: Former WWE Star Elias Rebrands and Resurfaces in Intriguing New Video

Elijah, previously known in WWE as Elias, has unveiled a new video on his personal social media platforms. This cinematic piece features The Drifter journeying across a mysterious terrain, engaging in a symbolic act of burying himself, followed by a rebirth. In this new avatar, he introduces himself as Elijah, signaling a renewed and impactful return to the professional wrestling scene.
Hello… I am ELIJAH pic.twitter.com/2oDFDUkKEz— ELIJAH (@IAmEliasWWE) January 1, 2024
