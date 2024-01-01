WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Important Note About Kevin Dunn's Exit from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2024

Recent reports shed light on Kevin Dunn's departure from WWE. According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Dunn is retiring rather than being fired or forced out.

It's understood that Dunn notified the company of his decision during Christmas week. Despite an internal effort to persuade him to remain until Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, Dunn opted for an immediate exit, preferring a clean break from WWE.

