Important Note About Kevin Dunn's Exit from WWE

Recent reports shed light on Kevin Dunn's departure from WWE. According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Dunn is retiring rather than being fired or forced out.
It's understood that Dunn notified the company of his decision during Christmas week. Despite an internal effort to persuade him to remain until Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, Dunn opted for an immediate exit, preferring a clean break from WWE.
⚡ WWE President Nick Khan Announces Kevin Dunn's Departure After Four Decades
WWE President Nick Khan announced today the departure of Kevin Dunn, a long-time trusted employee of Vince McMahon for 40 years. PWInsider h [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2024 10:05AM
