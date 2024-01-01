Former AEW Star Anticipated to Make WWE Return on Tonight's RAW

WWE is set to start 2024 with a bang on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The event boasts an impressive lineup, and there's a buzz about a major return.

The card for tomorrow's RAW includes:

- Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

- A highly anticipated singles match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, their first since the infamous incident where Jax injured Lynch's nose.

- A showdown between Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile.

- A tag team match featuring Tegan Nox and Natalya against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

It's widely discussed that Andrade El Idolo, having concluded his stint with AEW, is poised for a WWE comeback, potentially as early as tomorrow night. This speculation is bolstered by PWInsider's confirmation of internal expectations for his return. Further fueling these rumors, Andrade's removal from promotional material for a 2024 GCW event suggests his imminent WWE return.