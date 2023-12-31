WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News on Ex-WCW Owner and Turner Broadcasting Pioneer Ted Turner

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2023

Fightful Select recently provided an update on Ted Turner, the former WCW owner and founder of CNN and Turner Broadcasting. Turner, who has been out of the public eye for some time due to a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia, recently celebrated his 85th birthday. The celebration, held in Atlanta, Georgia last month, saw Turner in high spirits, engaging with friends and appearing in a positive mood. The event was well-attended, with hundreds of friends, family members, and colleagues joining the festivities.

In addition to this, Fightful highlighted Turner's ongoing efforts to use his resources and influence to promote awareness of Lewy Body Dementia, a cause close to his heart due to his personal experience with the condition.

WNS wishes Ted Turner all the very best.

