Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2023

Zelina Vega Secures Her Future in WWE with New Long-Term Contract

Zelina Vega Commits to WWE with New Multi-Year Contract – Reports from PWInsider indicate that Zelina Vega has agreed to a fresh multi-year deal with WWE. Vega, who previously won the Queen of the Ring title, is among the latest high-profile talents, including Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, to renew their contracts following the Endeavor merger in April.

Vega's journey with WWE began in 2017, where she significantly contributed as a manager for Andrade El Idolo. Despite a temporary release in 2020 due to pandemic-related budget cuts, Vega made a comeback in 2021 and has been a consistent presence in WWE since her return.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #zelina vega

