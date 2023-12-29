WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Reveals Health Struggle During WWE Holiday Tour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2023

Cody Rhodes Reveals Health Struggle During WWE Holiday Tour

At the WWE Holiday Tour's live event in Laval, Quebec, on December 28th, Cody Rhodes triumphed over Damian Priest in a thrilling Last Man Standing match. Rhodes, engaging with fans on Twitter, disclosed his battle with an illness. His tweet read:

"Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!"

WWE NXT Finds a New Broadcast Home in the UK

WWE NXT is set to transition its UK broadcast from TNT Sports to the WWE Network, starting with the upcoming New Year's Evil show on January [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 29, 2023 09:30AM


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85441/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π