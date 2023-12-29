Cody Rhodes Reveals Health Struggle During WWE Holiday Tour

At the WWE Holiday Tour's live event in Laval, Quebec, on December 28th, Cody Rhodes triumphed over Damian Priest in a thrilling Last Man Standing match. Rhodes, engaging with fans on Twitter, disclosed his battle with an illness. His tweet read:

"Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!"