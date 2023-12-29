WWE NXT Finds a New Broadcast Home in the UK

WWE NXT is set to transition its UK broadcast from TNT Sports to the WWE Network, starting with the upcoming New Year's Evil show on January 3, 2024, as reported by Metro UK. This change will be effective from next Tuesday, marking a significant shift for UK viewers. The move to the WWE Network for live airing will be exclusive for NXT programming, and this shift does not impact the airing of other WWE shows on TNT Sports in the UK.

Fans in the region have reported receiving emails informing them of this change, stating: "We wanted to notify you that you will be able to watch NXT weekly programming LIVE on WWE Network exclusively in your area beginning 3 January 2024 at 1:00am GMT with NXT’s New Year’s Evil show! Beginning next week, you can catch all of your favorite NXT Superstars live only on WWE Network. If you are not yet subscribed, please click here to sign up."