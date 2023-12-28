WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Hints at Possible Comeback to the Organization

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2023

This year, WWE is focusing on securing new contracts with key wrestlers, including Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They have successfully extended contracts with Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Bayley.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, remains a free agent. She's been preparing for a comeback to the ring following a hiatus due to ankle surgery. Mone sparked speculation among fans by posting a photo taken outside Boston's TD Garden, coinciding with a WWE live event in her hometown. It's not confirmed if the photo is recent, but it has certainly stirred discussions about her potential return to WWE.

Tags: #wwe #sasha banks #mercedes mone

