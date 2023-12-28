Former WWE Superstar Hints at Possible Comeback to the Organization

This year, WWE is focusing on securing new contracts with key wrestlers, including Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They have successfully extended contracts with Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Bayley.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, remains a free agent. She's been preparing for a comeback to the ring following a hiatus due to ankle surgery. Mone sparked speculation among fans by posting a photo taken outside Boston's TD Garden, coinciding with a WWE live event in her hometown. It's not confirmed if the photo is recent, but it has certainly stirred discussions about her potential return to WWE.