Ex-WWE Wrestler Debuts in AEW Ring Pre-Dynamite, Enters to Classic Theme

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2023

Attendees of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite experienced a nostalgic surprise as Scotty 2 Hotty, a former WWE superstar, made his AEW debut in Orlando. Joining forces with the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass, Scotty participated in an eight-man tag team match, defeating the Gunns, Matt Menard, and Jake Hager. This marked his first appearance in an AEW ring, although he has been active in independent wrestling circuits in recent years.

Scotty 2 Hotty initially rose to fame in 1998, a year after signing with WWE, as part of the tag team Too Much, later rebranded as Too Cool, alongside Brian Christopher. His WWE tenure, which ended in 2007, was highlighted by two Tag Team Championship victories and a Light Heavyweight Championship reign. In 2016, he rejoined WWE as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, a role he maintained until his departure in late 2021.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Scotty 2 Hotty had been considered for matches in AEW previously and was open to performing in addition to his coaching responsibilities.

AEW's use of the original Too Cool theme music for Scotty's entrance was possible due to their rights to a music library that includes themes for other wrestling icons such as Hardcore Holly, Crash Holly, and the Hardy Boyz.


