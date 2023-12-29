WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurtis Chapman, Celebrated Young Talent in UK Wrestling, Passes Away at 26

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2023

Condolences are being extended to the family of Kurtis Chapman, following the announcement of his passing by Revolution Pro Wrestling. Known in the ring as Mad Kurt, Chapman was just 26 years old at the time of his death.

Revolution Pro Wrestling released a heartfelt statement regarding Chapman's passing:

"We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling, are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman.

We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life.

One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters, and magnetic personalities.

He will never be forgotten."

Chapman's wrestling career began with RevPro in 2014. Over the years, he showcased his talent in various independent wrestling promotions throughout the United Kingdom.

#rev pro #revolution pro #kurtis chapman #mad kurt

