Mercedes Mone Secures New Trademarks in Anticipation of Wrestling Comeback

Ahead of her eagerly awaited return to the ring following an injury, Mercedes Mone has secured several new trademarks. The ex-WWE sensation registered trademarks for "Mone Wear," "Time Is Mone," and "Mone Talks" on December 22, as per the records of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These filings were managed by Michael E. Dockins, a renowned figure in assisting wrestlers with trademark matters, and are intended for use in entertainment and clothing.

Post her WWE exit in 2022, Mone made a splash in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, marking her debut after the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She clinched the title from KAIRI at the NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, although her reign was short-lived.

Mone's injury occurred during a bout to determine the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. This incident led to her undergoing surgery for a broken ankle, which she has been recovering from over the past few months.