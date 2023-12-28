WWE RAW Christmas Day 'Best of 2023' Special Suffers Sharp Ratings Decline

The WWE Raw "Best of 2023" special, which aired on Christmas Day, experienced a significant decline in ratings and viewership. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode garnered a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and attracted 698,000 viewers. These figures represent a steep drop of 61.7% in the demographic rating and 55.3% in viewership compared to the previous week's 0.47 demo rating and 1.562 million viewers.

Additionally, this year's "Best Of" episode underperformed in comparison to the same special from the previous year, which achieved a 0.27 demo rating and drew 1.075 million viewers. It's noteworthy that last year's episode did not coincide with Christmas Day, but was broadcast the day after.

In a broader context, Raw's average performance in 2023 thus far shows a 0.517 demo rating and 1.695 million viewers. This is a slight increase in the demo rating compared to 2022's average of 0.463, but a marginal decrease in viewership from the 1.735 million average of the previous year.