WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

John Cena Reflects on Iconic ECW One Night Stand Match Against Rob Van Dam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2023

John Cena Reflects on Iconic ECW One Night Stand Match Against Rob Van Dam

In a recent TikTok video, WWE superstar John Cena revisited one of the most memorable moments of his career – the ECW One Night Stand match in 2006 against Rob Van Dam at the Hammerstein Ballroom. This match, notable for Cena losing the WWE Championship to Van Dam, is often discussed as a pivotal point in Cena's career.

Cena described the atmosphere in the Hammerstein Ballroom as beyond hostile, emphasizing the crowd's overwhelming support for Van Dam and their stark opposition to him. "They love Rob and they hate me," Cena recalled, highlighting the extreme polarization among WWE fans at the time. This event marked a peak in the divisive reactions Cena would continue to receive, split between vehement disapproval and fervent support.

Reflecting on the match dynamics, Cena acknowledged the intense back-and-forth battle with Van Dam. He admitted to blurring the lines between hero and villain in response to the overwhelming opposition he faced. The match also featured an interference by Edge, who Cena referred to as "Darth Vader aka my arch-nemesis," leading to Van Dam's championship victory. Cena praised Van Dam's talent and noted the significance of this match in shaping his subsequent WWE storylines, particularly his rivalry with Edge.

@johncena #ECW: One Night Stand June 11, 2006 #wwe ♬ original sound - John Cena


Tags: #wwe #rvd #rob van dam #john cena #ecw #one night stand

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85432/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π