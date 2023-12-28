Tony Khan Suggests Conclusion of 'The Devil' Storyline at AEW Worlds End Event

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, recently discussed the intriguing "The Devil" storyline during a media call in anticipation of the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. Addressing the much-speculated identity of The Devil, Khan suggested that the ongoing storylines might reach a climax this Saturday night.

Khan expressed his anticipation for the event, stating, "It feels like we’re getting close to that point. I do expect some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End. It’s its own idea, and it’s something that I’m excited about. I do feel like it’s coming close to the culmination and it does feel like the secrets will be revealed at Worlds End, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s been very different than the other aspects of AEW. One aspect of it has been really interesting and it’s been something to keep people hooked and those people that want to see that kind of episodic story is really something that has a lot of people talking and built a lot of interest for Worlds End is the identity of the Devil."