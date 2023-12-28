Sonya Deville Completes Pretrial Program for Unlawful Weapon Possession

Earlier this year, WWE star Sonya Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, faced legal issues when she was arrested for having a firearm in her vehicle in New Jersey. Despite possessing a permit in Florida, she lacked authorization in New Jersey, leading to a charge of unlawful weapon possession.

Deville addressed the charge by completing a six-month pretrial intervention program, concluding in late November. This resolution was sanctioned by Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Mays Landing, who approved her program participation in May.

The incident follows a challenging period for Deville, who was the target of a home invasion in 2020. Phillip A. Thomas II, the perpetrator, faced multiple charges, including aggravated stalking and attempted armed kidnapping, and received a 15-year prison sentence.