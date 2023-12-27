WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Rey Mysterio Discusses Recent Years' Relationship Dynamics with CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

Rey Mysterio Discusses Recent Years' Relationship Dynamics with CM Punk

Rey Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on his current relationship with CM Punk during an appearance on Konnan's podcast. Mysterio revealed that they've maintained a casual but consistent line of communication over the years. He mentioned, "I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts." He reflected on their past rivalry and how it intertwined with his family, especially during his daughter's birthday when she was around six or seven years old. Mysterio expressed appreciation for the ongoing connection between their families.

In a notable recent event, CM Punk faced Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, in Punk's first match since returning to WWE. This match took place at a live event in New York City on December 26, 2023.

Bill Goldberg Expresses Strong Discontent with Vince McMahon: Labels Him 'a piece of sh*t'

During a conversation with Steve & Captain Evil, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made the following remarks about Vince McMahon: "Vince [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2023 02:37PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85425/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π