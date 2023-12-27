Rey Mysterio Discusses Recent Years' Relationship Dynamics with CM Punk

Rey Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on his current relationship with CM Punk during an appearance on Konnan's podcast. Mysterio revealed that they've maintained a casual but consistent line of communication over the years. He mentioned, "I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts." He reflected on their past rivalry and how it intertwined with his family, especially during his daughter's birthday when she was around six or seven years old. Mysterio expressed appreciation for the ongoing connection between their families.

In a notable recent event, CM Punk faced Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, in Punk's first match since returning to WWE. This match took place at a live event in New York City on December 26, 2023.