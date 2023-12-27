WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bill Goldberg Expresses Strong Discontent with Vince McMahon: Labels Him 'a piece of sh*t'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

During a conversation with Steve & Captain Evil, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made the following remarks about Vince McMahon:

"Vince is like Dana White. He’s the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID.

I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked. As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn’t work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of shit as far as I’m concerned."

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #goldberg #vince mcmahon

