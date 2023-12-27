WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Breaks Record for Highest Grossing Domestic Non-Televised Event in Company's History at Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

WWE's latest event at Madison Square Garden in New York City has once again underscored the company's strong performance in the industry. The event, part of the WWE Holiday Live Tour, took place on Tuesday night and was marked by a significant milestone.

The highlight of the evening was the much-awaited return of CM Punk to the ring, where he faced off against Dominik Mysterio. This match, among other attractions, contributed to the event's success, leading to a new achievement for WWE. According to Fightful Select, the event has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing domestic non-televised live event in WWE's history.

The event, which was completely sold out, saw CM Punk emerge victorious over "Dirty" Dom using his GTS. Following his win, Punk delivered a promo, expressing his intentions to begin a new chapter in his career, particularly pointing towards WrestleMania 40, set to take place next year in Philadelphia, PA.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #msg #madison square garden #new york city

