CM Punk Addresses Madison Square Garden Crowd Following Victory Over Dominik Mysterio

In a highly anticipated return, CM Punk graced the WWE ring at Madison Square Garden after nearly a decade, facing off against Dominik Mysterio in tonight's event. The match saw Punk emerging victorious amidst one of the loudest crowd reactions of the evening. Post-match, Punk delivered an impassioned speech, outlining his ambitions to win the Royal Rumble and ultimately headline WrestleMania, emphasizing that his journey is far from over. Footage of his speech is available for viewing below.

Fans can look forward to a rematch between Punk and Mysterio at the upcoming house show in Los Angeles on December 30th. While Punk is scheduled for several events in January, his appearances seem to be on a selective basis for the time being.