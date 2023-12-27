WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Addresses Madison Square Garden Crowd Following Victory Over Dominik Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

CM Punk Addresses Madison Square Garden Crowd Following Victory Over Dominik Mysterio

In a highly anticipated return, CM Punk graced the WWE ring at Madison Square Garden after nearly a decade, facing off against Dominik Mysterio in tonight's event. The match saw Punk emerging victorious amidst one of the loudest crowd reactions of the evening. Post-match, Punk delivered an impassioned speech, outlining his ambitions to win the Royal Rumble and ultimately headline WrestleMania, emphasizing that his journey is far from over. Footage of his speech is available for viewing below.

Fans can look forward to a rematch between Punk and Mysterio at the upcoming house show in Los Angeles on December 30th. While Punk is scheduled for several events in January, his appearances seem to be on a selective basis for the time being.


Tags: #wwe #cm punk #dominik mysterio

