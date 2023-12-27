Kamille Poised to Enter Free Agency Imminently

According to Fightful Select, Kamille, the ex-NWA Women's Champion, is on the brink of free agency, with her contract due to lapse on January 1st.

In October, Kamille informed the organization of her decision to depart. Despite a six-month extension option that came with a salary increase, she chose to move on.

It's highlighted that Kamille had two opportunities to try out for WWE in the past, one being in 2016 when she was still inexperienced. Canyon Ceman, who was employed by WWE then, showed interest in bringing her on board, but it did not materialize.