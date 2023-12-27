WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ESPN Announces 2023 Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year Selections

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

ESPN.com recently released its 2023 Year End Awards for wrestling, highlighting the top performers and moments in the industry. The awards were distributed as follows:

- Female Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley, WWE

- Male Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes, WWE

- Tag Team of the Year: FTR, AEW

- Debut of the Year: CM Punk, WWE

- Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: LA Knight, WWE

- Promo Artist of the Year: MJF, AEW

- Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, AEW (at Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom)

- Best PPV Event of the Year: WrestleMania 39, WWE

- Best Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline 2.0, WWE

