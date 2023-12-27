ESPN Announces 2023 Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year Selections

ESPN.com recently released its 2023 Year End Awards for wrestling, highlighting the top performers and moments in the industry. The awards were distributed as follows:
- Female Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley, WWE
- Male Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes, WWE
- Tag Team of the Year: FTR, AEW
- Debut of the Year: CM Punk, WWE
- Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: LA Knight, WWE
- Promo Artist of the Year: MJF, AEW
- Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, AEW (at Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom)
- Best PPV Event of the Year: WrestleMania 39, WWE
- Best Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline 2.0, WWE
⚡ Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden
Seth Rollins Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre in No-Holds-Barred Clash at WWE's Madison Square Garden Event In a memorable Tuesday night showdow [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2023 08:55AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com