Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden

Seth Rollins Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre in No-Holds-Barred Clash at WWE's Madison Square Garden Event

In a memorable Tuesday night showdown at Madison Square Garden, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins emerged victorious against Drew McIntyre in a thrilling Anything Goes match. The event, part of WWE's house show circuit in New York City, showcased the athletes' prowess in a no-holds-barred setting.

Post-match, Rollins paid heartfelt tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, in a poignant moment that resonated with fans. Brodie Lee, who passed away on December 26, 2020, at 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue, and Bray Wyatt, who succumbed to a heart attack in August, were both commemorated by Rollins. In a touching homage, Rollins echoed some of their iconic catchphrases during his promo, honoring their legacies in the wrestling world.