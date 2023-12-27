WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2023

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden

Seth Rollins Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre in No-Holds-Barred Clash at WWE's Madison Square Garden Event

In a memorable Tuesday night showdown at Madison Square Garden, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins emerged victorious against Drew McIntyre in a thrilling Anything Goes match. The event, part of WWE's house show circuit in New York City, showcased the athletes' prowess in a no-holds-barred setting.

Post-match, Rollins paid heartfelt tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, in a poignant moment that resonated with fans. Brodie Lee, who passed away on December 26, 2020, at 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue, and Bray Wyatt, who succumbed to a heart attack in August, were both commemorated by Rollins. In a touching homage, Rollins echoed some of their iconic catchphrases during his promo, honoring their legacies in the wrestling world.

WWE Breaks Record for Highest Grossing Domestic Non-Televised Event in Company's History at Madison Square Garden

WWE's latest event at Madison Square Garden in New York City has once again underscored the company's strong performance in the industry. Th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2023 08:53AM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollin #bray wyatt #brodie lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85418/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π