New Matches Added to WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2024 Card: Latest Lineup Update

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT event has been finalized.

During the latest NXT broadcast on the USA Network, WWE revealed several exciting matchups for the upcoming New Year's Evil special edition of NXT.

Scheduled for the New Year's Evil show, which will air for two hours next Tuesday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, are these eagerly anticipated matches:

NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL 2024

- Triple Threat Tag Team Match: No Quarter Catch Crew (3 Members) vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

- Singles Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace

- Exclusive Interview with Ridge Holland

- Ranch Hand or Servant Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

- NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi

- NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport