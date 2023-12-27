New Matches Added to WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2024 Card: Latest Lineup Update

The lineup for the upcoming WWE NXT event has been finalized.
During the latest NXT broadcast on the USA Network, WWE revealed several exciting matchups for the upcoming New Year's Evil special edition of NXT.
Scheduled for the New Year's Evil show, which will air for two hours next Tuesday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, are these eagerly anticipated matches:
- Triple Threat Tag Team Match: No Quarter Catch Crew (3 Members) vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
- Singles Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace
- Exclusive Interview with Ridge Holland
- Ranch Hand or Servant Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
- NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi
- NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport
⚡ Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee During WWE Madison Square Garden
Seth Rollins Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre in No-Holds-Barred Clash at WWE's Madison Square Garden Event In a memorable Tuesday night showdow [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 27, 2023 08:55AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com