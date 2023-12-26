Ex-WWE Superstars Announce Expectation of Their Second Child

Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears, both former WWE stars, recently shared some heartwarming news during the holiday season. The couple, excited and proud, announced they are expecting their second child, a baby boy. This announcement was made through an Instagram post, where they expressed their happiness and anticipation for the new addition to their family. Their first child, Austin, was born in January of this year, following their marriage in 2019. In their post, they affectionately noted, "2024, our family is complete. Merry Christmas Eve!"

Cassie Lee, previously known as Peyton Royce in WWE, gained popularity as part of The IIconics, a tag team she formed with Jessica McKay (Billie Kay). After leaving WWE, they joined Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration in October 2021, where they achieved success, including winning the Knockouts Tag Team titles. They left the promotion in 2022.

Shawn Spears, known in WWE as Tye Dillinger, has been a part of the AEW roster since its inception in 2019. He became well-known for his ten-count gimmick during his WWE tenure. However, Spears has not competed in AEW since September.

Congratulations to the couple on their wonderful news!