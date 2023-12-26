WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Returns to WWE Ring After Eight-Year Hiatus Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2023

CM Punk is set to make a highly-anticipated return to WWE, participating in his first match since the 2014 Royal Rumble. His departure from WWE was marked by controversy, as he left the company and was later released on his wedding day. Punk's last wrestling appearance was at AEW All In, where he triumphed over Samoa Joe in the event's opening match.

Punk's comeback tour will feature a notable match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE's Holiday Tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. The two are scheduled for a rematch at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 30.

The Madison Square Garden house show, part of WWE's Holiday Tour, boasts an exciting card for wrestling fans:

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins faces Drew McIntyre.

- CM Punk takes on Dominik Mysterio.

- Cody Rhodes battles Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match.

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest compete against Sami Zayn & Jey Uso.

WWE Superstar Makes Unexpected Early Return to the Ring

WWE resumes its live event schedule with shows in Baltimore and New York City tonight. Despite initial expectations, Sami Zayn will be part [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 26, 2023 12:11PM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

