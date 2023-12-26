CM Punk Returns to WWE Ring After Eight-Year Hiatus Tonight

CM Punk is set to make a highly-anticipated return to WWE, participating in his first match since the 2014 Royal Rumble. His departure from WWE was marked by controversy, as he left the company and was later released on his wedding day. Punk's last wrestling appearance was at AEW All In, where he triumphed over Samoa Joe in the event's opening match.

Punk's comeback tour will feature a notable match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE's Holiday Tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. The two are scheduled for a rematch at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, December 30.

The Madison Square Garden house show, part of WWE's Holiday Tour, boasts an exciting card for wrestling fans:

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins faces Drew McIntyre.

- CM Punk takes on Dominik Mysterio.

- Cody Rhodes battles Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match.

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest compete against Sami Zayn & Jey Uso.