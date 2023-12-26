WWE Superstar Makes Unexpected Early Return to the Ring

WWE resumes its live event schedule with shows in Baltimore and New York City tonight. Despite initial expectations, Sami Zayn will be part of the tour.

There was a widespread belief that Sami Zayn would be absent from WWE events for the remainder of December and into early 2024. This assumption has since been revised.

In a recent Monday Night Raw episode, WWE scripted an injury for Zayn during his match against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre emerged victorious and continued to attack Zayn post-match. This storyline was developed following Zayn's request for a leave, which WWE approved.

WWE subsequently announced that Zayn had sustained a "partially torn meniscus," but did not provide a specific timeline for his return.

Contrary to earlier reports, Zayn announced via Twitter his participation in WWE's Holiday Tour. The reasons behind his initial request for time off and his unexpected early return remain unclear. His tweet stated:

“I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career.

Tonight - MSG. New York City

Tomorrow - Boston

Dec 28 - Montreal

Dec 29 - Toronto

Dec 30 - Los Angeles

Crazy times. Lots of love. Thanks for letting me play x.”

He added, “Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a crazy and in some ways difficult time for me, but I’m so grateful to be in such great cities, with such great fans, to end such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. Just know I’m very happy to be here with you.”