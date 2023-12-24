WWE Reportedly Considered Theme Song Change for Top Superstar

Earlier in 2023, Rev Theory unveiled a remixed version of Randy Orton's iconic "Voices" theme song. This updated track is now accessible on YouTube and various streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE contemplated introducing an entirely new theme song for Orton's return. The plan was to initially have Orton re-enter with "Voices," leveraging its familiarity among fans. However, there were discussions about switching Orton's entrance music for the Smackdown episode on December 8th, 2023. Fightful Select shared insights on this matter:

“We’re told that Orton and management talked over the potential change before the show, and it was ultimately shot down. Those that Corey Brennan spoke with say that it was not the new Rev Theory version, and it had ‘no music off the top and limited lyrics.’ It was nixed after one playthrough.”