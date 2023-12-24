WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Considered Theme Song Change for Top Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

Earlier in 2023, Rev Theory unveiled a remixed version of Randy Orton's iconic "Voices" theme song. This updated track is now accessible on YouTube and various streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE contemplated introducing an entirely new theme song for Orton's return. The plan was to initially have Orton re-enter with "Voices," leveraging its familiarity among fans. However, there were discussions about switching Orton's entrance music for the Smackdown episode on December 8th, 2023. Fightful Select shared insights on this matter:

“We’re told that Orton and management talked over the potential change before the show, and it was ultimately shot down. Those that Corey Brennan spoke with say that it was not the new Rev Theory version, and it had ‘no music off the top and limited lyrics.’ It was nixed after one playthrough.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 24, 2023 12:52PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #randy orton #rev thoery

