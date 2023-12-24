WWE Producer Unaware of CM Punk's Return to WWE Prior to the Event

Tyson Kidd (T.J. Wilson) recently joined the Counted Out podcast as a guest, delving into a wide range of professional wrestling topics.

In the interview, the WWE producer and ex-wrestler expressed his surprise at CM Punk's unexpected return at Survivor Series 2023. "I didn’t know this was happening,” he remarked. Despite the circulating rumors, Wilson was uncertain about Punk's return until it actually occurred. He recalled the unique atmosphere backstage and in the All State Arena, heightened by Randy Orton's return, but noted that Punk's comeback was not anticipated to the point of being a letdown if it hadn't occurred. The show itself was already thrilling, with Orton's return being a highlight.

Wilson also discussed the secrecy surrounding Punk's return, speculating whether even the wrestlers in the ring were aware. He emphasized the unpredictability in WWE, admitting, "Never say never in WWE when it comes to things like this." His experience in the company taught him to expect the unexpected, making Punk's return a possibility in his mind, despite initially thinking it unlikely.