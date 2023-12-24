WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Counters Claims of Vince McMahon 'Shunning' Ex-WWE Stars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has expressed his disagreement with the belief that Vince McMahon deliberately 'shuns' individuals, labeling this idea as a "bad take."

There have been frequent claims that McMahon ostracizes former WWE Superstars, particularly those who may have departed under contentious circumstances. A notable example often cited by fans is Chyna, whose post-WWE relationship with the organization has been a topic of discussion.

Despite her significant contributions, Chyna was not given an individual induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Instead, she was included as part of the group induction of DX in 2019. This decision has led some to speculate about McMahon's involvement in the matter.

In a recent episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff addressed the controversy surrounding Chyna's Hall of Fame induction. He challenged the notion that McMahon is responsible, stating, “People are reading too much into that. I don’t think any shunning is going on. It’s subjective. I think anyone that deserves to get in, will get in. I don’t think Vince McMahon has shunned anyone. I think that’s a bad take.”


