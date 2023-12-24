Bray Wyatt Features Posthumously in Disney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

The latest Disney+ film, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever," is now streaming and includes a posthumous performance by Bray Wyatt. In the movie, Wyatt lends his voice to a prison guard character, appearing at approximately the 43-minute and 30-second mark. He is credited using his real name, Windham Rotunda. Viewers can watch this special on the streaming platform immediately.

