WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Batista Features in New MrBeast Video, Advocating for the Adoption of 100 Dogs

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2023

Batista Features in New MrBeast Video, Advocating for the Adoption of 100 Dogs

In MrBeast's newest video, the YouTube sensation takes on the mission of finding homes for 100 dogs, joined by wrestling star Batista. The video features Batista, who shares his experience of adopting four dogs and expresses his willingness to adopt another named Doralee if she doesn't find a home. Doralee, the final dog to be adopted, required Batista's approval for her new home, which he granted despite an accidental disconnection by MrBeast during the call. The full video, including Batista's segment, can be watched below:

 


Tags: #wwe #dave bautista #batista

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85401/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π