Batista Features in New MrBeast Video, Advocating for the Adoption of 100 Dogs

In MrBeast's newest video, the YouTube sensation takes on the mission of finding homes for 100 dogs, joined by wrestling star Batista. The video features Batista, who shares his experience of adopting four dogs and expresses his willingness to adopt another named Doralee if she doesn't find a home. Doralee, the final dog to be adopted, required Batista's approval for her new home, which he granted despite an accidental disconnection by MrBeast during the call. The full video, including Batista's segment, can be watched below: