A High-Profile Departure from All Elite Wrestling

News from Fightful Select reveals that Rafael Morffi, a key figure in All Elite Wrestling, is set to depart from the organization. Morffi, serving as the Vice President of Live Events/Touring, is a name some might recognize from Jim Ross' podcast, where Ross has often praised his contributions to AEW.

Morffi, who has been integral to AEW since its inception in 2019, is reportedly exploring new opportunities in 2024. His departure marks a significant change for AEW, considering his extensive experience in the industry. Before joining AEW, Morffi made significant contributions to TNA as their Live Event Tour Manager/Senior Director of Live Events and had a long tenure with WWE from November 2000 to August 2021, where he was the Senior Director of Live Event Marketing.

As of now, there's no information on who will succeed Morffi in his role at AEW.