Encouraging News on Kenny Omega's Health Status

Nearly a week has passed since Kenny Omega disclosed his indefinite hiatus from wrestling, sharing a hospital photo to announce his condition.

Subsequent reports revealed that Omega is battling diverticulitis, significantly affecting AEW's programming for the upcoming World End 2023 pay-per-view event, scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Omega's health status.

“He's been in the hospital for six days now. And by the way, he is doing better, but he's got a long road ahead of him," Meltzer commented.

Meltzer also mentioned the uncertainty surrounding Omega's comeback, noting, "I'm going to go with the idea that Omega is out for a long, long time, so I'm not going to figure him into this [building up challengers for AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF] right now until later."